Analysts Set Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Price Target at $19.23

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 43,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $774,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,021.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,590. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor traded up $0.15, reaching $16.34, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 4,219,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,110. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.09.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $582.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.