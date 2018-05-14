Analysts Expect Iamgold (IAG) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iamgold’s earnings. Iamgold posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iamgold.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Iamgold had a net margin of 48.91% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $314.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. CIBC set a $7.50 price target on Iamgold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Iamgold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Iamgold traded up $0.03, reaching $6.13, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 4,340,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,999. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -0.13. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Iamgold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,139,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,312,000 after buying an additional 210,472 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 44,236,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,037 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,774,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,557,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,870,324 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 349,853 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

