Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 78.22% and a negative return on equity of 71.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2835.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $26.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray set a $33.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, Chairman Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 545,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.78. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

