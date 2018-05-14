Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 14th (ADI, AFL, AME, ARW, BIG, FNGN, IPGP, PLZ.UN, PM, STBZ)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 14th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Over the last one year, Analog Devices has outperformed the industry it belongs to. The compoany is benefiting from strong industrial, automotive and communications end-markets. While Analog Devices’ investments are aimed at strengthening the product line and countering increasing competition, the policy of returning cash through dividends and share buybacks ensures investor loyalty. The company is currently riding on strength across all the markets and positive contributions from Linear Technology acquisition. Analog Devices' leading market position, focus on communications, automotive and industrial markets, margin expansion initiatives and strong balance sheet are positives. However, we remain concerned about competitive pressure across several markets.”

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aflac’s shares have performed better that the industry in a year's time. It will invest $250 million in different growth areas benefiting from an easy tax regime. Ample capital enables it to buy back shares and raise dividend payouts. Efforts to increase agent productivity, emphasis on sale of third-sector products, pull back on sale of first-sector products, and new products bode well for the long term. The U.S segment will remain strong on a number of growth initiatives. Aflac Inc.’s first-quarter 2018 earnings of $1.05 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.25% and increased 25% year over year. Results buoyed on favorable pretax margins and a lower effective tax rate as a result of tax reform. Nevertheless, persistently low interest rates in Japan have put pressure on revenue growth from the region.”

AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AMETEK reported strong first quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues improved on a year-over-year basis. Robust Process & Analytical Instruments and Ultra Precision Technologies led to strong organic growth which drove the top-line growth. Moreover, benefits from acquisitions of MOCON, Rauland, Arizona Instrument and FMH Aerospace remained positive throughout the quarter. We believe the company will continue to reap benefits from the execution of its four core growth strategies of operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions. Notably, shares of AMETEK have outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, integration issues and an overly high goodwill associated with an aggressive acquisition strategy are concerns. Moreover, foreign exchange fluctuation is a headwind.”

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arrow Electronics reported better-than-expected results for first-quarter 2018. The figures also came above the mid-point of the company’s guidance ranges and marked year-over-year improvement. Moreover, the electronic component distributor provided an optimistic guidance for second-quarter 2018. We believe that the company’s core strength in providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies should drive growth in the long run. Moreover, the company has secured a significant market share through a broad portfolio of products and services, and continued efforts to maximize consumer satisfaction. Additionally, incremental sales from strategic acquisitions and partnerships are expected to boost the top line. However, an uncertain economic environment, high debt burden and competition remain the concerns. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry in the last one year.”

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Despite reporting better-than-expected earnings in fourth-quarter fiscal 2017, shares of Big Lots have declined sharply. The decrease in share price can be primarily attributed to lower-than-expected comparable store sales (comps) and net sales in the quarter, and soft first-quarter as well as fiscal 2018 projections. Though, the company’s fiscal 2018 earnings is projected to increase year over year, the metric was still below the consensus estimate. Meanwhile, financing programs and soft home continues to impress investors. Additionally, management has been expanding assortments in this category by including lawn and garden items, such as patio furniture, gazebos and gas grills. Also, gross margin that have witnessed a decline in the trailing two quarters expanded in the fourth quarter. However, challenging retail landscape, aggressive promotional strategies and waning store traffic might weigh on the performance.”

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IPG Photonics reported impressive first-quarter 2018 results. The company is benefiting from strong adoption of fiber lasers over conventional lasers as well as non-laser cutting and welding equipment. Moreover, secular transition to high powered products and increased electric vehicle battery production primarily drive the increased adoption of the high powered lasers. The company is gaining in China, Europe, North America and Japan. Further, its vertically integrated business model is helping IPG keep costs down. Acquisitions like Menara Networks and ILT have helped portfolio expansion. Shares outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, volatility faced by materials processing markets, customer concentration and significant China exposure remain major headwinds.”

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$4.50 target price on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Philip Morris has lagged the industry in the past six months due to constant declines in cigarette volumes, stemming from consumers’ rising health consciousness and stringent FDA regulations on tobacco products in terms of marketing and manufacturing tobacco products. These factors, which have been marring cigarette industry volumes for a while now, led to a 5.3% drop in Phillip Morris’ cigarette volumes during first-quarter 2018. In fact, with the first quarter results, the company marked its fifth consecutive top-line miss. To add to the company’s woes, the FDA is now bent on drastically reducing nicotine content in cigarettes. If enacted, this will undoubtedly be disastrous for cigarette manufacturing companies. On the flip side, solid revenues from the reduced risk products category remains a major driver for Phillip Morris. Additionally, higher cigarette pricing has also been an advantage for Philip Morris.”

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Twilio reported strong top-line performance for the first quarter of 2018 mainly driven by remarkable year-over-year growth in active customer account. The company’s key initiatives, which include product innovation, global expansion, acquisitions and go-to-market sales strategy, are helping it in gaining customers, which bodes well for long-term growth. However, we are concerned about its declining gross margin. The company’s gross margin has been negatively impacted by shift in international traffic mix and reduced revenue contribution from Uber. Going ahead, intensifying competition in the communications market and growing prevalence of in-app push notifications are other major headwinds.”

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.