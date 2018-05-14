Analysts Anticipate Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) will announce sales of $77.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.90 million and the highest is $78.00 million. Rudolph Technologies reported sales of $67.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full year sales of $301.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $302.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $322.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $331.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.94 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Rudolph Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other news, VP Steven D. Gardner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $151,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,341.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Whitten sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $199,521.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,050.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $818,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 326,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rudolph Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Rudolph Technologies has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $32.55.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

