Analysts Anticipate Euronav (EURN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Euronav (NYSE:EURN) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). Euronav posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Euronav had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Euronav from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DNB Markets raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS upped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $8.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

EURN opened at $8.45 on Friday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

