Analysts Anticipate Chemical Bank (CHFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chemical Bank (NASDAQ:CHFC) to announce sales of $195.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chemical Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.10 million. Chemical Bank reported sales of $179.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemical Bank will report full-year sales of $788.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.39 million to $796.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $839.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $823.89 million to $854.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemical Bank.

Get Chemical Bank alerts:

Chemical Bank (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Chemical Bank had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Chemical Bank to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Chemical Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemical Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Chemical Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemical Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

In related news, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $101,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,497.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chemical Bank by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemical Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemical Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chemical Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemical Bank by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemical Bank opened at $56.39 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Chemical Bank has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Chemical Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

About Chemical Bank

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemical Bank (CHFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.