American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,589,110 Shares of Verizon Communications (VZ)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,622,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,589,110 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.0% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Verizon Communications worth $615,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $48.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at $794,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Howard Weil upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

