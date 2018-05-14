American Financial Group (AFG) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 77.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 10,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $1,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,447,905 shares in the company, valued at $270,420,065.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 5,285 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $600,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,285 shares of company stock worth $3,915,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $111.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $121.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.44. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. ValuEngine raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.