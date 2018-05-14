American Capital Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (ACSF)

American Capital (NASDAQ:ACSF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of American Capital stock remained flat at $$12.35 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 72,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. American Capital has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

Get American Capital alerts:

American Capital (NASDAQ:ACSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. American Capital had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter.

ACSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut American Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded American Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th.

About American Capital

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans.

Receive News & Ratings for American Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.