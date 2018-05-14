Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dover Co. (DOV)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,116,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,698,000 after buying an additional 234,543 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,151,000 after buying an additional 328,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,172,000 after buying an additional 65,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,639,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,597,000 after buying an additional 125,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after buying an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Dover had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other Dover news, VP Paul Goldberg sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $336,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,545 shares in the company, valued at $463,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Gary Kennon sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,761.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,897 shares of company stock worth $2,031,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dover from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.92.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

