Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $474,000 Position in Triton International (TRTN)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,219,000 after buying an additional 770,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after buying an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 278,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 81,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International opened at $35.04 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.65.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Triton International had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

In related news, President Simon R. Vernon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.