Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Landstar System (LSTR)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 2,304.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Landstar System by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.15.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $109.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Landstar System has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

