Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 428,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 22,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.82, for a total transaction of $4,770,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 427,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,654,341.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $685,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,286 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,129. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $244.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.09.

Ulta Beauty opened at $250.00 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $187.96 and a 12 month high of $314.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $625.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.