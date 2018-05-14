Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,130.86.

In related news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $208,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.10, for a total transaction of $38,039.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,533 shares of company stock valued at $51,139,209. 13.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet opened at $1,098.26 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $752.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $894.79 and a 1 year high of $1,186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 EPS.

Alphabet declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

