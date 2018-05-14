Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $12.92

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 17240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $366.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Alpha & Omega Semiconductor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Kuang Ming Chang sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,416 shares of company stock worth $85,474 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

