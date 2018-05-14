Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 target price on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners traded up $0.10, reaching $18.05, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 650,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,368. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.60. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 412,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 115,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 73,077 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 183,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.