Allete (ALE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Allete (NYSE:ALE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allete earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.9821206922663 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Allete alerts:

Shares of Allete opened at $77.78 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Allete has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.00 million. Allete had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Allete will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Allete’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.22%.

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Allete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Williams Capital raised Allete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Allete in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $71.00 target price on Allete and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allete has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

In related news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $56,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Allete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.