All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Tops $153.25 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. All Sports has a market cap of $153.25 million and $47.81 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About All Sports

All Sports launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 744,251,871 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, CoinTiger and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

