Alibaba Group (BABA) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,636.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.01.

Shares of Alibaba Group opened at $196.67 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $195.30 and a 1 year high of $195.58. The firm has a market cap of $497.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.