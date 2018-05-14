Alfred F. Ingulli Sells 10,413 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Director Alfred F. Ingulli sold 10,413 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $220,443.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Vanguard traded down $0.40, reaching $21.15, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. 90,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $643.61 million, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.19. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.81 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 63.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 981,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 175,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

