Alcoa Domestic (AA) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.05

News stories about Alcoa Domestic (NYSE:AA) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alcoa Domestic earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.3946734120812 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Alcoa Domestic alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa Domestic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Alcoa Domestic from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa Domestic in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Alcoa Domestic in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alcoa Domestic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa Domestic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Shares of Alcoa Domestic traded down $1.63, hitting $52.33, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,650. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alcoa Domestic has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

Alcoa Domestic (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Alcoa Domestic had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.17%. Alcoa Domestic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Alcoa Domestic will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa Domestic

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Domestic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Domestic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.