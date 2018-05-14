Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Air Products & Chemicals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9272076680457 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

APD stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,776. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.08. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $167.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

