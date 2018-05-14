Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $57.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,767. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 71.00 and a beta of -0.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 48,327 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 29,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $15,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

