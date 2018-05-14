AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Holdings Boosted by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. AGNC Investment accounts for about 2.1% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $266,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1,328.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of -0.06. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 122.47%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 target price (down previously from $21.25) on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

