Agenus (AGEN) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 3,390,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,612,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $370.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). research analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 354,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Agenus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Agenus by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 655,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

