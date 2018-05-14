Africa Oil (AOIFF) & Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Head-To-Head Survey

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS: AOIFF) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

47.9% of Pembina Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Africa Oil and Pembina Pipeline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Oil N/A N/A -$4.53 million ($0.01) -99.75 Pembina Pipeline $4.11 billion 4.28 $687.31 million $1.33 26.23

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Africa Oil. Africa Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pembina Pipeline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Africa Oil and Pembina Pipeline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Pembina Pipeline 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Africa Oil and Pembina Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Oil N/A -0.43% -0.42% Pembina Pipeline 17.53% 10.07% 4.42%

Dividends

Pembina Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Africa Oil does not pay a dividend. Pembina Pipeline pays out 125.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Africa Oil on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Its Oil Sands & Heavy Oil business operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 1,060 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. In addition, the company provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services. Further, its NGL Midstream business offers products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services through 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as 2 NGL operating systems. Additionally, the company offers tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities; natural gas gathering and processing facilities; NGL fractionation facility and gas processing capacity near Chicago, Illinois; and other natural gas and NGL processing facilities, logistics, and distribution assets in the United States and Canada. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.