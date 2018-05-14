AES Co. (AES) Stake Increased by Wealthfront Inc.

Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in shares of AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,230,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AES by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,524,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,779 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,477,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in AES by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,621,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,602,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on AES and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price target on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on AES in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AES Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.