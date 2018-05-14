Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) vs. Vericel (VCEL) Head-To-Head Survey

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.90% -46.26% Vericel -20.89% -67.15% -27.10%

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Vericel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$145.10 million ($3.37) -15.10 Vericel $63.92 million 7.63 -$17.28 million ($0.50) -26.60

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 0 3.00 Vericel 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.21%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vericel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Vericel shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats Vericel on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure. The company also markets Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. In addition, it develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.