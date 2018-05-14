Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AERI. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.92.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AERI opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.96. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.04. equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.