Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Biogen (BIIB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 13.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 181,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $433.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $352.59 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.71.

Biogen opened at $282.39 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Biogen has a 12-month low of $244.28 and a 12-month high of $370.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.12. Biogen had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 23.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.91 per share, with a total value of $12,955,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,927.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $386,711.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,296 shares of company stock valued at $678,993 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.