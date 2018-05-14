Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 51.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

MMP opened at $68.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.70 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 5th will be given a $0.9375 dividend. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.43%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $1,513,735.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,058.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

