Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Allergan (AGN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in Allergan (NYSE:AGN) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Allergan in the first quarter worth $964,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 18.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.39 per share, with a total value of $149,814.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.53 per share, with a total value of $503,349.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,081. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $213.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allergan to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.81.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $153.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Allergan has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $256.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Allergan will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

