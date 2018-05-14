Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys New Holdings in LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,505 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 10,255 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,128,357.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Sean Ford sold 8,750 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $962,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $5,159,087. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on LogMeIn from $142.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Shares of LogMeIn opened at $114.65 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. LogMeIn, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that LogMeIn, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

LogMeIn, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions for individuals and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; and Grasshopper, a provider of telephony solutions.

