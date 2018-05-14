Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Blackstone Group (BX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $119,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

In other news, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 53,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,803,788.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,360,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $751,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,000 shares of company stock worth $23,130,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.