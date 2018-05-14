ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group opened at $1.32 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company's Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals.

