Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.96). William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics opened at $18.86 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $556.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Stephen A. Tullman acquired 26,700 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $441,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,165.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Walker acquired 10,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 897,184 shares in the company, valued at $15,027,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $652,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

