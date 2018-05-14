ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries as well as 300 of the leading global retailers rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments. In addition, thousands of organizations utilize our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through their comprehensive suite of software and SaaS-based solutions, they deliver real-time, any-to-any payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of ACI Worldwide traded down $0.78, hitting $22.55, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.17 million. ACI Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $722,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,524.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Shay, Jr. sold 63,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,584,957.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,153,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after buying an additional 278,990 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 561,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 495.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 37,026 shares in the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

