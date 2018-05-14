Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TRLPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 15th.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.47% and a negative net margin of 125.83%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

