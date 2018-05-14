Accenture (ACN) is Garrison Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Garrison Financial Corp trimmed its position in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.7% of Garrison Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garrison Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,792,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Accenture by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,977,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,068,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,772 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Accenture by 656.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 830,948 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Accenture by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,941,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,497,000 after acquiring an additional 734,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,670,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,735,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Rowland sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $500,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,761.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,630 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture opened at $157.08 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 52-week low of $119.10 and a 52-week high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Accenture will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

