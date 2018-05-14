Acasti Pharma (ACST) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -0.04

Headlines about Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acasti Pharma earned a news impact score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.4869645144504 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ACST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

ACST remained flat at $$0.66 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,367. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31).

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

