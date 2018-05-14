Aareal Bank (ARL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aareal Bank (ETR: ARL):

5/9/2018 – Aareal Bank was given a new €41.00 ($48.81) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Aareal Bank was given a new €43.00 ($51.19) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Aareal Bank was given a new €37.00 ($44.05) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Aareal Bank was given a new €42.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2018 – Aareal Bank was given a new €43.00 ($51.19) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2018 – Aareal Bank was given a new €38.00 ($45.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2018 – Aareal Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/11/2018 – Aareal Bank was given a new €39.50 ($47.02) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2018 – Aareal Bank was given a new €38.00 ($45.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARL opened at €42.20 ($50.24) on Monday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €33.35 ($39.70) and a 52 week high of €41.89 ($49.87).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties, and shopping centers in Europe, North America, and Asia.

