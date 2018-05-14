A10 Networks (ATEN) vs. Silicom (SILC) Head to Head Contrast

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) and Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares A10 Networks and Silicom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $230.00 million 1.88 -$20.94 million N/A N/A Silicom $125.69 million 2.29 $21.71 million N/A N/A

Silicom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A10 Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for A10 Networks and Silicom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 2 1 0 2.33 Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00

A10 Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.63%. Silicom has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.30%. Given Silicom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silicom is more favorable than A10 Networks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of A10 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Silicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of A10 Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Silicom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and Silicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks -6.94% -17.63% -7.12% Silicom 13.61% 13.28% 10.95%

Volatility & Risk

A10 Networks has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicom has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicom beats A10 Networks on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

