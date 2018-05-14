90,727 Shares in Praxair (PX) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxair (NYSE:PX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxair by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,780,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,308,000 after acquiring an additional 196,920 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Praxair by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,213,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after buying an additional 829,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Praxair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,239,000 after buying an additional 89,525 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Praxair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,501,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,945,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Praxair by 40,275.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,611,000 after buying an additional 2,222,380 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Praxair from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS lowered Praxair from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Shares of Praxair opened at $157.63 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Praxair has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $166.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

