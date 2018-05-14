808Coin (808) Price Hits $0.0000

808Coin (CURRENCY:808) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One 808Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, 808Coin has traded 62% lower against the US dollar. 808Coin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $2,925.00 worth of 808Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

808Coin Profile

808 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. 808Coin’s total supply is 64,816,665,906 coins. The official website for 808Coin is 808bass.space . 808Coin’s official Twitter account is @808BassCoin

808Coin Coin Trading

808Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 808Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 808Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 808Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

