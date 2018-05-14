63,549 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Walt Disney by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,032,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $648,599,000 after buying an additional 1,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,539,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $261,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,220 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,812,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $517,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,044,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $398,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney opened at $102.07 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Vetr raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.53 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

