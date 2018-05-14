$570.45 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report sales of $570.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $570.90 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $480.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

MKSI stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.05. 379,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.24. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

In other news, Director Peter Hanley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.70, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,501.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $1,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,788 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,333,000 after buying an additional 514,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,804,000 after buying an additional 187,491 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,354,000 after buying an additional 153,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 39.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 544,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,937,000 after buying an additional 153,444 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

