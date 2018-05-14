$52.03 Million in Sales Expected for Quantenna Communications (QTNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) to report $52.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantenna Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Quantenna Communications posted sales of $47.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will report full-year sales of $216.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $218.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $261.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $269.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quantenna Communications.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Quantenna Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTNA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quantenna Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other Quantenna Communications news, SVP David William Carroll sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,612 shares in the company, valued at $582,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $265,557 in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in Quantenna Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 507,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Quantenna Communications during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quantenna Communications by 607.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 556,192 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Quantenna Communications by 31.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 53,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quantenna Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,390,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quantenna Communications opened at $14.60 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Quantenna Communications has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $537.17 million, a P/E ratio of -730.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

