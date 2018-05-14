45,000 Shares in Cerner (CERN) Purchased by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000. Cerner comprises 1.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 80,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $19,852,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,341,469.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $14,246,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 540,700 shares of company stock worth $34,273,964. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo set a $75.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

CERN stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. Cerner has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.