$43.93 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) will post sales of $43.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.56 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $54.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $193.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.47 million to $194.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $183.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $179.72 million to $186.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.08 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 82.22%.

IRET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael T. Dance acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,300 shares of company stock worth $85,997. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 238,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 101,496 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust traded down $0.13, hitting $5.21, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,514. The company has a market capitalization of $641.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of multifamily apartment communities. As of January 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 89 multifamily properties consisting of 13,786 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

